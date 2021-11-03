JAMB returns N3.51bn operating surplus to national treasury

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has returned the sum of N3.51 billion to the national treasury as an operating surplus for this year.

The Board’s spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the 2021 remittance was in line with the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede’s commitment to prudent management of public resources.

He said: “This commitment to probity coupled with the adoption of international best practices make for cost-effective operational processes and attendant savings to yield those humongous remittances to government coffers.”

Benjamin added that JAMB’s remittance to the national treasury has been the standard practice in the last six years, beginning from 2016 when Oloyede remitted the sum of N7billion to the nation’s coffers.

The spokesman added: “One of the direct benefits of the sustained remittances by the Prof. Oloyede-led management manifested in the reduction of the cost of the application documents (UTME and DE) by candidates from N5000 to N3500 in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This singular act has ensured the annual transfer of over N3billion to the pockets of parents and guardians of candidates as a consequence of the slash in the price of UTME forms.

“This Board led by Prof Oloyede will continue to prune down the cost of governance and release resources for other needy national prioritize areas.”

