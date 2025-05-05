JAMB reveals underage UTME performance, widespread misconduct, result breakdown

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released its analysis of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, highlighting the performance of underage candidates, addressing issues of misconduct and absenteeism, and providing a detailed statistical breakdown of overall scores.

JAMB disclosed that out of the 40,247 underage candidates who participated in the 2025 UTME, only 467 – representing a mere 1.16% – achieved scores high enough to be categorized as demonstrating “exceptional ability.” This figure is drawn from a total of 1,955,069 processed results for the year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) via its official handle @JAMBHQ, the examination body stated that while these underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their academic potential, “their performance in the subsequent three stages is still pending,” indicating that the evaluation process for these candidates is ongoing.

Beyond the performance of underage candidates, JAMB also shed light on “disturbing cases of misconduct and absenteeism” during the 2025 UTME.

“A total of 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions,” JAMB stated, adding that “2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices.”

The Board also reported that “71,701 candidates were absent” from the examination, although no immediate breakdown of the reasons for their non-participation was provided.

JAMB further addressed the persistent issue of biometric verification challenges, stating, “Candidates facing biometric challenges are under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres.”

The Board also noted that “a few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others in the JEOG group, are still being processed.”

According to the release, a press conference has been scheduled to provide further updates, including the announcement of individual results and the activation of result-checking portals for all candidates.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had previously disclosed in February that “exceptional” students below the age of 16 could register for the UTME, as the board had established the Exceptionally Brilliant Window for such candidates.

2025 UTME Results Statistical Breakdown

JAMB’s statistical breakdown of the 2025 UTME results reveals that a significant majority of candidates scored below the 200 mark, with only 0.63% achieving scores of 300 and above.

According to data released by JAMB, out of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the exam:

Only 4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 and above, considered top-tier performance.

7,658 candidates (0.39%) scored between 300–319, bringing the total for those who scored 300 and above to 12,414 candidates (0.63%).

In the more competitive range:

73,441 candidates (3.76%) scored between 250–299.

334,560 candidates (17.11%) scored between 200–249.

The core of the result distribution falls within the mid-to-low range:

983,187 candidates (50.29%) scored between 160–199, often considered the minimum threshold for admissions.

488,197 candidates (24.97%) scored between 140–159.

57,419 candidates (2.94%) scored between 120–139.

3,820 candidates (0.20%) scored between 100–119.

2,031 candidates (0.10%) scored below 100.

Key Insights:

Over 75% of all candidates scored below 200.

Only 0.63% scored 300 and above.

The largest group (over 50%) scored between 160–199.

