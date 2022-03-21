JAMB rules out extension of deadline for UTME registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, said on Monday there would be no going back on the March 26 deadline for the registration of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the country.

The registrar, who stated this while monitoring the UTME registration at the Global Distance Learning Computer Based Centre in Abuja, said the deadline for the UTME registration remained sacrosanct.

He expressed displeasure at the turnout of candidates at the centre, saying only one candidate was seen registering at the centre during the monitoring exercise.

Oloyede said: “Nobody should put pressure on us to come and extend the examination.

“So when it is March 26, you will see people begging us and putting pressure on us that we should extend.

“In our CBT centres, this is what is happening now, they are not coming out to register but one or two days to the closing date, you will see them rushing.”

READ ALSO: UTME: JAMB threatens agents, CBT centres with blacklist

The registrar revealed that the board had registered 1.5 million candidates for the examination and would go ahead to close the window for registration.

The registrar added: “We are urging the candidates to come out and register. You can see how vacant the registration centres are as big as and efficient as this centre is, only one candidate is there.

“So it shows clearly that students are not coming out or we might have exhausted the number of candidates that are eligible for registration.

“Why we are making this campaign is to call the attention of the public to the fact that students are not coming out, so that there will be no appeal to the board to extend the date.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now