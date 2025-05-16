Connect with us

JAMB SCANDAL: ‘Even the dead can see South East being targeted’, Aisha Yesufu claims

Activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, is of the belief that the scandal that emanated from the mass failure in the recently conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, targeted the South-East as most of the candidates who failed the exams came from the region.

Yesufu’s claim arose after the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, publicly admitted that a technical glitch caused the errors which affected the performance of students during the 2025 exams.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Oloyede said that of the 1.9 million candidates who sat the UTME, over 1.5 million reportedly scored below 200 out of the maximum 400 marks, raising concerns across the education sector out of which 379,997 candidates in the five states of the South-East were affected.

While reacting to Oloyede’s open confession, Yesufu took to her verified X handle to allude that it was glaring Igbo students in the South-East region were targeted by JAMB with the aim of destroying their education.

“It is no longer subtle! Even the dead can see that the South East is being targeted!

“Millions of children were killed and today you want to destroy the education of hundreds of thousands of children,” the activist wrote.

