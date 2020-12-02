JAMB sets date to conduct NIS, NSCDC recruitment test

The Ministry of Interior is partnering with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the recruitment of personnel for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

JAMB will assist the ministry to conduct Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), which will hold across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, for shortlisted applicants, from December 7 and 8, 2020.

This disclosure was made in a statement titled ‘Interior Ministry partners JAMB for transparent recruitment’, by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Manga, the aim of the partnership with JAMB was to ensure transparency, equity and justice in the recruitment exercise.

He further explained that the partnership was also to provide all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the two organisations a level playing ground.

Read also: Don’t set Nigerians against us, JAMB urges media

“This is also in line with the present administration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government businesses,’’ he said.

He noted that the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, recently assured Nigerians that the ministry would ensure transparency in the recruitment exercise.

“To this end, the ministry has concluded arrangements with the JAMB to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the NIS on Dec. 7.

“That of the NSCDC is expected to hold on Dec. 8 in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he said.

Manga added that the ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates to access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions