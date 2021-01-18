JAMB suspends staff for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday suspended two of its staff for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Board also banned two candidates from its processes for the same reason.

JAMB, which disclosed this in a weekly bulletin published on its website, said the concerned staff would face its disciplinary committee.

According to the bulletin, the staff suspension followed a surprise visit to a professional testing centre by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

The Board urged its staff and candidates to always comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

It read: “The four individuals ran foul of the COVID-19 protocols when they refused to wear protective face masks provided to curtail the spread of the virus.

“These advisories were not only aimed at mitigating the risk of contagion for individual staff but also to safeguard the lives of their fellow staff.

“The suspension became necessary in order to send the right signal to all staff and clients alike that it will not tolerate any act that would expose people to unnecessary risks.

“The punitive action also underscored the seriousness with which JAMB views adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“The concerned staff would face the Board’s Disciplinary Committee. In addition, the Head of the Office under whose supervision the staff was working would also be queried for negligence and dereliction of duty for failure to adequately supervise the affected staff.”

