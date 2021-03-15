JAMB to commence sales of 2021/2022 UTME registration forms | Ripples Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) on Monday, said it is ready for the sales commencement of 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and Direct Entry (DE), registration forms, as it has concluded all Preparation arrangements.

This disclosure was made by the board in its Weekly Bulletin, Vol. 2, No. 15, made available to Journalists on Monday in Abuja.

According to JAMB, the sales of the forms were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, no later than March 24, 2021, the sales of forms and conducting of examinations will be announced.

The board, also adviced the entire public against false sales of forms and registration, as it has apprehended one Okogu Ambrose for illegally registering candidates for the yet to commence 2021/2022 examinations.

It said: “This year’s exercise, unlike the previous years, is peculiar because of the series of disruptions to virtually all aspects of public life occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with this extant reality in mind that the delay is being experienced, with the board embarking on series of strategic adjustments, aimed at ensuring that academic activities are not unduly impacted.

“The public is to note that the 2021 UTME/DE application forms are not yet on sale. Anybody advertising anything to the contrary is a fraudster.

“Ambrose is a serial offender, who was arrested in 2020 for extorting money for which he had no authorisation to execute.

“The board would, however, ensure that relevant security agencies prosecute Ambrose with the hope that he does not escape the long arm of the law this time,” it stated.

However, JAMB appealed to all and sundry to support its drive towards ensuring that bad eggs in the society, who were bent on destroying educatioal developmental aspirations of students, were made to face the full wrath of the law.

