JAMB to release results of 379,000 rescheduled UTME candidates Wed amid scrutiny

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will release the results of 379,000 candidates who sat for the rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) between Friday and Monday.

The results will be made available on Wednesday.

The decision to reschedule the exams followed widespread public outcry over the mass failure recorded in the initial UTME, which saw over 75 per cent of candidates scoring below the 200 mark out of a possible 400.

JAMB admitted that technical glitches and human errors, particularly in Lagos and states across the South-East, contributed significantly to the poor performance of candidates. The board’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, took full responsibility for the lapses, going as far as becoming visibly emotional during a press briefing last week where he announced the resit for affected students.Read more

“The results of the candidates who took the rescheduled exam will be released on Wednesday,” said JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement to The PUNCH on Monday.

According to Oloyede, 206,610 candidates in 65 centres across Lagos and another 173,387 in 92 centres in the South-East were impacted by the technical failures. He described the disruptions as deliberate acts of sabotage, which the board is now investigating further.

In the original exam, 1,955,069 results were processed. Yet only 0.63 per cent of candidates scored 300 and above, while a staggering 50.29 per cent fell within the 160–199 range, barely above the minimum cut-off point required by many tertiary institutions. Notably, 0.10 per cent of candidates scored below 100.

The scale of the underperformance prompted concerns from parents, educators, and education stakeholders, who questioned the credibility and equity of the testing process. The board launched an internal investigation in response, which confirmed systemic flaws that compromised the integrity of results in certain centres.

For many students and families, the rescheduled UTME presented a second chance, a rare moment of fairness in a system often criticized for its rigidity.

