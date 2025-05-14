JAMB to review 2025 UTME results amid rising public outcry

In response to mounting public dissatisfaction, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a comprehensive review of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, following what it described as “unusual” complaints from candidates, parents, and stakeholders.

In a formal notice issued Tuesday in Abuja, JAMB said the review exercise, scheduled for Thursday, will convene a broad panel of education stakeholders, including vice-chancellors, provosts, rectors, school principals, examiners, and technical experts. The aim is to conduct a critical appraisal of the UTME’s conduct and outcome.

The decision comes in the wake of widespread protests over the examination results released last Friday. Many candidates and parents have taken to social media and traditional outlets to express frustration, alleging technical hitches and irregularities that may have affected performance outcomes.

“In furtherance of the commitment of the board to earn public confidence in its processes, the management of the board has approved your participation to be part of the review panel constituted to appraise the conduct of the examination,” the notice read in part. It added that the panel’s work would be carried out at no financial cost to JAMB.

The review panel will include representatives from the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, and the Educational Assessment and Research Network, as well as officials from tertiary institutions nationwide.

The UTME serves as a critical gateway for entry into Nigeria’s universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. This year’s edition saw a total of 1,955,069 candidates take the exam, which assesses proficiency in four subjects, Use of English being compulsory.

However, the results have sparked concern. Statistics from JAMB show that over 1.5 million candidates, more than 75 per cent, scored below 200 marks out of a possible 400, a threshold widely seen as the average benchmark for admission consideration.

Only 4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 and above, while 7,658 (0.39%) scored between 300 and 319. Altogether, just 0.63 per cent of candidates scored 300 and above. Meanwhile, 73,441 candidates (3.76%) fell within the 250–299 range, and 334,560 (17.11%) scored between 200 and 249.

A significant majority, 983,187 candidates, scored between 160 and 199, which many institutions consider the minimum cut-off. The lower brackets saw 488,197 candidates (24.97%) score between 140 and 159; 57,419 (2.94%) between 120 and 139; 3,820 (0.20%) between 100 and 119; and 2,031 (0.10%) score below 100.

Thursday’s review is expected to shed light on the causes of the poor performance trends and technical issues flagged by candidates. It may also recommend policy and technical changes aimed at restoring credibility and fairness to Nigeria’s high-stakes admissions process.

