JAMB to review 2025 UTME results following complaints of technical hitches

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will review the results of the just concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) following complaints of technical hitches by the candidates.

The candidates had blamed the technical hitches for their disappointing performance in the examination.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the board said it has started reviewing the results released on Friday would fast-forward its annual system review to carry out a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process.

The statement read: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) acknowledges the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, which were officially published last Friday.

“In response, the Board is fast forwarding its annual system review—a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process that is conducted each year months after the exercise.

“The Board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release. During the examination phase, JAMB ensures that every candidate is afforded the opportunity to sit for the test. Should any technical issues arise, the Board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation.

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the Federation. We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

“To assist in this process, we have engaged a number of experts, including members from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners, who are heads of tertiary institutions, the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and Vice Chancellors from various institutions.

“If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves.”

