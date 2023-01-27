JAMB warns of scammers, says registrar, Oloyede, not on social media

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that its Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, does not have any social media accounts.

This was revealed by the board in a statement released on Friday and signed by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s director of public affairs and protocol.

The disclaimer, according to JAMB, was required when those who weren’t expecting it received friend requests from a LinkedIn account posing as Oloyede’s.

In order to prevent fraud, the board advised the public to ignore any social media accounts created in Oloyede’s name.

It reads, “The attention of the Board has been drawn to a LinkedIn account purported to be the account of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, and sending friend requests to members of the public. This is a ploy initiated with the sole aim of defrauding gullible members of the public,” the statement reads.

Read also:Alleged N10bn fraud: ICPC re-arrests ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde, in Abuja

“The Board wishes to state that Prof. Is-haq Oloyede does not own or operate any social media account and neither has he asked anybody to open or manage one on his behalf.

“LinkedIn is a social networking site designed specifically for the business community. As such, it should be noted that the goal of the site is to enable registered users to connect with people they know and trust professionally. Prof. Oloyede does not belong to this class of individuals nor intend to join.

“This disclaimer became necessary in view of some unscrupulous elements, who have purportedly opened a LinkedIn account on his behalf to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public with their bogus claims of the erudite professor helping to network business enterprises, managing careers, providing jobs, running a research firm or connecting people with business contacts of firms or industry through the account.

“The Board urges the general public to be wary of these criminal elements so as not to fall victims to the scammers.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now