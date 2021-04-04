 JAMB warns operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres on use of logo | Ripples Nigeria
JAMB warns operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres on use of logo

7 mins ago

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres and other entities on the use of its logo.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave the warning while handing over some operators of cybercafés and tutorial centres to security agents in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday.

Oloyede, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, expressed regrets that fraudulent operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres and other entities were deceiving hapless candidates with the use of the Board’s logo and name in a bid to extort them.

He stressed that it is a criminal offence for any unauthorised persons to use the JAMB name and logo.

The statement read: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has noted with dismay, the unwholesome activities of fraudulent operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres and other entities, which have formed the habit of deceiving hapless candidates through using the Board’s logo and name to defraud and extort them.

“The stock-in-trade of these unscrupulous elements is to lure innocent candidates to part with their money under the deceptive guise of registering them for the 2021/22 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

READ ALSO: JAMB registrar explains why UTME students must register with NIN

“It is a criminal offence for one to use the Board’s name and logo when one is not licensed by the Board to do so for any reason.

“The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday, 2nd April 2021, while handing over some operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres and other such operators to security agents.

“The Registrar, during the engagement, warned that the Board would no longer tolerate the antics of such platforms which are used as incubators for grooming examination infractors who use the name and logo of the Board to lend credence to their unwholesome activities.

“According to him, anybody not licensed by the Board to register candidates and who goes ahead to print banners advertising the Board’s services would be arrested and prosecuted.”

