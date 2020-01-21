JAMB withdraws licences of 11 centres for selling UTME materials above approved price

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday revoked the licences of 11 centres selling e-PIN for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The centres sanctioned for charging candidates above the amount pegged by the Board for the sales of examination instruments.

JAMB had announced N3, 000 as cost of e-PIN and N500 for examination materials.

The candidates are required to pay N700 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres – totalling N4,700.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who disclosed this during an interactive session with stakeholders at the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja, said the Board discovered that some of the centres were selling the e-PIN for as high as N8, 000.

Oloyede said charging above the stipulated N4,700 for the 2020 UTME registration was illegitimate.

The centres who were sanctioned for selling the forms above the approved price were the Federal Polytechnics, Mubi; Adamawa; and Adazi-Nnukwu ICT/CBT.

Others were New Kings and Queens Bayelsa, Brightfield Secondary School, Delta, A-Pagen Consolidated, Port Harcourt and Influencial School Port Harcourt.

Also sanction by JAMB were – Emkenlyn Computers, and Nneameka Secondary School, Anambra.

READ ALSO: Imo Assembly deputy speaker resigns, 9 lawmakers defect to APC

Oloyede said: “Many people make illegitimate money from the examination and we will be destroying the nation, if we don’t get things right.

“Prior to 2018, we sell form for N5,000; but the Federal Government considers so many things and felt the money was much and in 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari decided that the cost should be slashed; which brought the cost to N3,500.

“Also, prior to this time, there were unscrupulous people selling as high as N10,000. We now democratised the sale of the forms to make it available for the candidates.”

Join the conversation

Opinions