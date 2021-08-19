James Bond actor, Daniel Craig, vows never to leave inheritance for his children

British actor, Daniel Craig who played the role of James Bond has revealed that he has no intentions of leaving any inheritance for his offsprings.

According to the actor, inheritance is “distasteful” and he is not willing to give his children his property.

Speaking to UK’s Candis Magazine, the award-winning English actor, who has a net worth of $160 million, said that he did not want “to leave great sums to the next generation” and plans to give his riches away instead.

“My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Mr. Craig also made reference to Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish-born US industrialist and one of the wealthiest men in history.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?”

The 007 star has two children, daughter Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon, as well as a daughter with wife Rachel Weisz.

He also has a teenage stepson, Henry, through Weisz’s previous relationship.

