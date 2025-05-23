Jamie Foxx denies claims Puff Daddy tried to kill him in 2023 amid rapper’s legal woes

Jamie Foxx, who denied the allegations in an interview with Hollywood Reporter Roundtable on Thursday, said that Puff Daddy did not try to kill him, as reports suggested in some quarters.

He stated that while he was still admitted to the hospital, he didn’t know what was happening in the outside world, and when he eventually got hold of his phone after he recovered from a coma two years ago.

The actor said “I didn’t know what the outside world was saying, and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f–king perfect shape. [I see things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me,’” Foxx, 57, recalled.

“No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me.”

“When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These bitch-ass motherf–kers are trying to clone me,’” the comic joked.