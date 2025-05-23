Entertainment
Jamie Foxx denies claims Puff Daddy tried to kill him in 2023 amid rapper’s legal woes
Popular American singer turned actor Jamie Foxx has refuted claims that music mogul Sean Puff Combs, aka Puff Daddy, was behind his medical emergency, which nearly took his life in the year 2023.
Jamie Foxx, who denied the allegations in an interview with Hollywood Reporter Roundtable on Thursday, said that Puff Daddy did not try to kill him, as reports suggested in some quarters.
He stated that while he was still admitted to the hospital, he didn’t know what was happening in the outside world, and when he eventually got hold of his phone after he recovered from a coma two years ago.
The actor said “I didn’t know what the outside world was saying, and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f–king perfect shape. [I see things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me,’” Foxx, 57, recalled.
“No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me.”
“When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These bitch-ass motherf–kers are trying to clone me,’” the comic joked.
“The next morning, I said, ‘I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas.’ The psychiatrist says, ‘Are you all right?’ And I say, ‘Am I all right or am I all white? I saw you trying to get the white motherf–king Jamie Foxx and it ain’t going to happen.’ He just calmly goes, ‘I think we’re going to lower your dosage,’” Foxx quipped.
