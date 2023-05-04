Jamie Foxx speaks for first time after suffering medical complications

Popular Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has reached out for the first time after suffering medical complications which had kept him bedridden for more than three weeks.

The 55-year-old Oscar award-winning actor took to his official Instagram page on Wednesday, May 3, to thank all for their prayers and well wishes as he battles to overcome his condition.

Jammie Foxx who is presently hospitalised at a medical facility in Georgia wrote thus on his Instagram page ‘’Appreciate all the love, feeling blessed’ followed by praying hands, heart, and fox emojis”.

The actor who is undergoing tests in hospital after taking ill in Atlanta on April 11, also messaged his friend Nick Cannon who has filled in hosting duties for him on the popular game show Beat Shazam.

Recall that the ‘Daddy Shift’ actor was shooting a film in Atlanta when he took ill; his daughter Corinne posted on social media at the time: ‘‘He is already on his way to recovery’’.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” Corinne added in the post moments after her father was hospitalised.

