Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corine, shares update about her father’s health condition

Corine Foxx, the daughter of popular Hollywood actor cum musician Jamie Foxx has shared an update about the health condition of her father who has been hospitalised for weeks.

In a post on social media, Corine denied claims that her father’s health was getting worse.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne, 29, wrote of Jamie, 55, on her Instagram Story on Friday, May 12.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

READ ALSO:Jamie Foxx speaks for first time after suffering medical complications

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday.” she added.

Recall that a report from Radar Online published on Thursday May 11, stated that the health condition of the 55-year-old Oscar award-winning actor is getting worse.

The report further revealed that the actor’s family is now preparing for the worst possible outcome while it is unclear what could have changed in his health status that led to this update.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now