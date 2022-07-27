Jandor accuses Lagos govt of threatening advert agencies over PDP campaigns

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, has accused the state government controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of defacing its campaign posters.

Jandor made this assertion on Wednesday during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to him, the state government threatened to revoke the licenses of the advertising agencies responsible for displaying PDP’s campaign posters, while mentioning Afromedia as one of the affected companies.

“APC has been removing and defacing our posters; they instructed all billboard owners not to put up our banners. Some of these companies were threatened with revocation of license due to this; Afromedia is an example.

“The matter was reported to the commissioner of police in order to ensure the issue doesn’t snowball; we will not sit and fold our hands. They cannot stop us from putting up posters.

“That is not our problems but we have pressing issues we want to right,” Jandor explained.

He further revealed the reason behind his choice of thespian, Funke Akindele, as his running mate.

“Of course, it generated reactions because this has never been done because people don’t know Deputy governors. What we have done is bring a breath of fresh air which is why I brought someone who people are eager to talk to.

“What we did by asking Funke to go on air is to show herself as an entrepreneur and a passionate Lagosian. Even the ruling party calling us unserious gave a ticket to Desmond Elliot. But the main problem is the conspiracy of silence in the Nollywood industry,” Adediran noted.

