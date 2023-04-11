Politics
Jandor alleges judiciary under ‘serious pressure, surveillance’ as PDP files election petition
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the recently-concluded elections in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran also known as Jandor, has raised an alarm about alleged sabotage of the judiciary.
Jandor made these allegations on Tuesday, during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
This came in the aftermath of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory, with the opposition alleging voters’ intimidation and suppression.
Consequently, the PDP has revealed that it is filing a petition challenging the process.
READ ALSO:Jandor rules out alliance with Labour Party ahead of Lagos guber poll
Jandor further explained, “Though people are expressing fears over the judiciary, we are hopeful because they are also in the system and they are the only ones that can right the wrongs of the elections; of course, they are under serious pressure and surveillance but they are our only hope.
“I have the support of the PDP regarding the petitions against the APC regarding the conduct of the elections.
“Everybody saw the shoddy electoral conduct and it is only the judiciary that can rescue us because thugs cannot be allowed to disrupt the electoral process.”
