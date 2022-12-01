News
Jandor laments high drop out rates among students in Lagos schools
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state of the decay in the educational sector leading to a high rate of school drop outs.
Jandor who raised the alarm on Wednesday in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter account, lamented the rot in the sector and laid the blame squarely at the feet of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government and the ruling APC in the state.
The PDP candidate also proffered solutions to what should be done and how he would handle handle the situation if he becomes the state’s governor in 2023.
READ ALSO:2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, flays APC for closing markets for Tinubu’s rally
“As the country’s most populous city state, Lagos sets an example for the rest of the country on public policy. This is why we treat with utmost importance the education crisis that plagues Lagos at the primary and secondary school level,” he wrote.
In other tweets, Jandor said:
“Successive APC governments have failed to make headway in addressing the high drop out rates in our public schools and find non-traditional ways to make education accessible to all Lagosians irrespective of age and status.
“Education is one of the pillars of our seven point agenda of a W.E.A.L.T.H.Y Lagos in truth as against the current state of Lagos that’s only a rich state on paper, and we intend to declare a state of emergency in the education sectors.
“We will remove all barriers that prevent children from traditionally disadvantaged communities by introducing a policy that makes primary and secondary education not only free, but compulsory for all children of school going age”.
