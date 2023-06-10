Jandor slams Lagos Speaker Obasa over divisive comments on indigene rights

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, who ran for governor of Lagos State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, for his remarks regarding the state legislative body’s intentions to pass laws and regulations that will favour only Yoruba natives in matters of real estate and business.

The JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation noted in a press release on Friday that Obasa said in his acceptance speech following his reelection as the Speaker of the State Assembly that the state’s lawmakers would reverse everything that could be reversed to protect the interests of indigenous people.

Adediran condemned the offensive statement credited to the lawmaker and called for a public apology to all residents of the state.

He said, “Public officeholders must eschew any tendencies that can further hurt the fragile peace in the state after the unwarranted attacks on a section of the residents during the general elections.

“The huge economic contributions of the non-Yoruba-speaking residents to the viability of the state should be acknowledged by a serious government while the welfare and safety of such people should be ensured rather than making reckless and volatile utterances.”

Jandor further stated that true indigenous people of the state are tolerant and accommodating to Nigerians from all walks of life.

“The true spirit of Lagos is liberality offering opportunities to all residents to achieve their full potential without biases or segregation”, he said.

Jandor revealed that Lagos has been fair to the likes of Hon. Obasa, who are not true indigenes but have occupied elected offices since the commencement of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

He described it as unfortunate that people who are privileged to enjoy the liberality of Lagos are now threatening the peaceful stay of others.

“Those whose palm kernels were cracked for them by a benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble”, he said.

Earlier in the week, the Lagos State House of Assembly said it would soon make laws that will protect the interest of the indigenous people of the state.

This was made known by speaker, Obasa in his acceptance speech after his re-election as the leader of the house.

