Jandor wins Lagos PDP primaries, emerges as guber candidate

Dr Olajide Adediran (Jandor) the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State on Wednesday.

Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, Chairman of the Lagos PDP Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, announced the results in Ikeja, saying Adediran received 679 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr David Vaughan, who received 20 votes.

709 ad hoc delegates were recognised for the election, according to Ogidi, who highlighted that there were 775 ad hoc delegates for the primary.

According to him, ten votes in the election were invalidated.

Ogidi said: “The total number of accredited voters is 709, and Olajide Adediran got 679 votes, DAKOVA (David Kolawole Vaughan) had 20 and we had 10 voided votes.

“Having satisfied all the requirements in our guidelines, I want to announce Dr Olajide Adediran as our candidate after scoring the highest votes of 679. He is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Read also: What Lagos has is a ‘puppet’ governor —Jandor

During an interview in March 2022, Adediran insinuated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a puppet who does not work independently.

This was in allusion to speculations that the Governor was beholden to the APC leadership especially its National Leader, Bola Tinubu, without whose approval he could not function.

Jandor said “the state has been suffering because the governor is not independent”.

He also went ahead to say that towards the 2023 governorship election in the state, that “we are waiting for them to present another puppet. We’re ready for them”, referring to the readiness of his party to contest the governorship election in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now