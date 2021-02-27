JANGABE STUDENTS: Police conducts aerial surveillance of Zamfara forests | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
JANGABE STUDENTS: Police conducts aerial surveillance of Zamfara forests
The Zamfara State police command has intensified aerial surveillance of the forests in a bid to rescue the abducted students of Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara local government area of the state.
The command’s spokesman Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this on Saturday while briefing journalists on the ongoing efforts by the police to rescue the students.
Armed bandits had on Friday abducted 373 girls from their hostel in the college.
The hoodlums also reportedly killed a police officer during the attack on the college.
The spokesman said: “The police had already commenced a search-and-rescue operation headed by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro, aimed at ensuring successful rescue of the abducted students.
“In his complementary efforts, the IGP, Muhammad Adamu, has already deployed both ground and aerial assets, including the special operatives, with the experience and expertise in the rescue mission operation, and two operational surveillance helicopters that have already commenced operation.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly abduct 300 schoolgirls from Zamfara school
“Currently, CP Abutu Yaro is on rescue operation mission in the forests where the kidnapped students are reportedly being kept.”
Shehu said two helicopters are waiting for a signal from the police commissioner and are already in the forests so that they could take off and continue the aerial surveillance.
“This effort is ongoing and is being intensified.
“I want to assure members of the public that the police are doing a wonderful job towards ensuring the release of the abducted students, hale and hearty.
“We are appealing to members of the public to support the police with credible information and prayers so that our mission to rescue the victims can be achieved,” the spokesman added.
