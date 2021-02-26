 #Jangebegirls: IGP deploys surveillance helicopters to Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria
#Jangebegirls: IGP deploys surveillance helicopters to Zamfara

36 mins ago

In an effort to expedite the rescue of the 317 school girls of the Government Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of two operational surveillance helicopters to the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Nigeria Police Force on Friday, titled “Police Commence Coordinated Search and Rescue Operations For Abducted Zamfara School Girls.”

The statement read: “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have commenced a coordinated search and rescue operation, involving the deployment of both ground and aerial assets, aimed at locating and rescuing the students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, abducted in the early hours of Friday, 25th February 2021.

READ ALSO: #JANGEBEGIRLS: ‘We’re doing our best’, police cautions residents against self-help, confirms abduction</strong>

“To ensure the success of the ongoing operation, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate deployment of two (2) operational surveillance helicopters to Zamfara State.

“This is in addition to the personnel of Operation Puff Adder II earlier deployed to the State to support efforts by the Command to combat banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes.

“The IGP, while condemning the barbaric and callous abduction of the innocent female students, has assured that the Police and other security forces will not relent until the abducted students are successfully rescued and reunited with their families.”

