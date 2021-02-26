JANGEBEGIRLS: ‘We’re doing our best’, police cautions residents against self-help, confirms abduction | Ripples Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Abutu Yaro, has confirmed the abduction of 317 female students of the Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, on Friday.

Yaro made this known on Friday, February 26, while speaking with journalists in Jangebe, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed dismay with members of the affected community whom he said resorted to taking the law into their own hands by attacking vehicles, including those on a rescue mission and journalists, and appealed for calm.

“People must understand that the government and security agents are on their side and against the bandits that is why it is very important for them to see the need to allow security agents do their work effectively and rescue the victims.

“We are doing our best along with all sister security agencies, members of the vigilantè group, and the state government to get to the bottom of this matter.

“l can assure you that we will rescue all the students unhurt,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the terrorists came in their hundreds riding on motorcycles and shooting in the air before entering the school around 2 a.m on Friday.

A staff of the school, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said that 60 of the girls were safe as some of them hid from the attackers during the invasion.

