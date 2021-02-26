JANGEBEGIRLS: ‘We’re doing our best’, police cautions residents against self-help, confirms abduction | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
#JANGEBEGIRLS: ‘We’re doing our best’, police cautions residents against self-help, confirms abduction
The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Abutu Yaro, has confirmed the abduction of 317 female students of the Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, on Friday.
Yaro made this known on Friday, February 26, while speaking with journalists in Jangebe, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state.
He expressed dismay with members of the affected community whom he said resorted to taking the law into their own hands by attacking vehicles, including those on a rescue mission and journalists, and appealed for calm.
“People must understand that the government and security agents are on their side and against the bandits that is why it is very important for them to see the need to allow security agents do their work effectively and rescue the victims.
READ ASLO: Bandits reportedly abduct 300 schoolgirls from Zamfara school
“We are doing our best along with all sister security agencies, members of the vigilantè group, and the state government to get to the bottom of this matter.
“l can assure you that we will rescue all the students unhurt,” he said.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the terrorists came in their hundreds riding on motorcycles and shooting in the air before entering the school around 2 a.m on Friday.
A staff of the school, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said that 60 of the girls were safe as some of them hid from the attackers during the invasion.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...