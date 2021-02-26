JangebeGirls wouldn’t have been abducted if Buhari displayed Orlu military might in Zamfara —Reno | Ripples Nigeria

Former spokesman to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, says if the soldiers, fighter jets and helicopter gunships deployed to battle the Indigenous People of Biafra’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Orlu local government area of Imo State were in Zamfara State, the abduction of female students of the government secondary school in Jangebe, Talata Mafara local government area of the state would not have happened.

The kidnap of the over 300 students in an early morning raid in their hostels on Friday by gunmen has caused a lot of consternation in the country with many Nigerians calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for failing to provide security for citizens.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Friday, Omokri wondered why the Nigerian government and the military would concentrate its artillery and might in the South-East when the insecurity in the northern region called for a lot of concern.

He also questioned the rationale behind the number of police checkpoints at every point on roads in the South-East and South-West but none in the North-West which he said was one of the critical zones of insecurity.

“If the soldiers, artillery, and helicopter gunships sent by @MBuhari to terrorise Orlu, had been in Zamfara, where they are really needed, the #JangebeGirls wouldn’t have been abducted. SE is peaceful. Yet, there are more checkpoints there, than in the NE/NW,” Omokri he stated on Twitter, handle, @renoomokri.

In another series of tweets, he wrote:

“You can’t travel 5 miles in the SE without encountering checkpoints. Imagine if this was the case in the NW. The #JangebeGirls would have been safe. @MBuhari is more committed to punishing the 5% that did not vote for him, than in protecting the 97% that did.”

“Sheikh Gumi says he will update the media on #JangebeGirls abduction. How come Gumi immediately turns up after abductions by bandits? Are they a tag team? Are they partners? I find it strange that they abduct and next thing is that Gumi turns their spokesman!”

“Nobody is safe in Nigeria. Anyone can be abducted, be they former Presidents or heads of state, or elected or appointed officials. Years of paying ransom to killer herdsmen and bandits have caught up with Nigeria. These criminals are now in control of Nigeria.”

“Zamfara pioneered amnesty for bandits. If amnesty works, the #JangebeGirls would never have been abducted. The fact of their abduction is proof that amnesty for bandits does not work. Those who brought them from Mali to fight @GEJonathan should deal with them,” he added.

