January 18 date for schools resumption subsists for now – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Tuesday, the January 18 date for resumption of schools across the country subsists at least for now.

Aliyu, who stated this when he featured in a Television Continental (TVC) program in Abuja, said schools would resume on January 18 unless the Federal Ministry of Education comes up with a new directive on the matter.

The Federal Government had last year ordered schools across the country to resume from the Christmas and New Year holiday on January 18.

Many states in the country had initially ordered the indefinite closure of the schools over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had said at the PTF briefing on Monday that the Federal Government would review the January 18 date for resumption of schools across the country.

Aliyu said: “On the resumption of schools, I just want to make a clarification, what the minister said on Monday was that they were going to review the date. He didn’t say that they were going to change the date. He said they will review the situation and let the nation know.

“So, for the moment, it is still January 18 until the Ministry of Education comes back either with an alternative date or reconfirm that.”

