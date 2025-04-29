JAPA: Nigeria quadruples nursing school enrollment to tackle shortage

Amid a continuing exodus of healthcare workers seeking opportunities abroad, the Federal Government has announced a dramatic rise in enrolment into nursing programmes across Nigeria from 28,000 students annually to 115,000.

The surge, revealed in a statement from the Federal Ministry of Education on Monday, is part of a broader strategy to address the nation’s deepening healthcare worker shortage, which has been exacerbated by the “japa” phenomenon, the wave of mass emigration by Nigerian-trained professionals.

In April, official data showed that at least 14,815 Nigerian-trained nurses and midwives had obtained licenses to practise in the United Kingdom between 2017 and September 2024, underscoring the urgency of replenishing the nation’s medical workforce.

Describing the increase in enrolment as “a transformative milestone,” the ministry credited the achievement to reforms initiated under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“In a groundbreaking leap for Nigeria’s healthcare and education sectors, annual nursing enrolment has surged from 28,000 in May 2023 to an unprecedented 115,000,” the statement, signed by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the ministry, read.

Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes revitalizing critical sectors such as education and healthcare.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, led by Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, in achieving and surpassing the government’s initial target of 110,000 nursing students annually.

“This achievement reflects our emphasis on strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences education,” Alausa said.

The minister also extended gratitude to industry stakeholders, including the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, teaching hospitals, and ministry personnel, whose contributions were instrumental in realizing the expanded enrolment figures.

According to the ministry, the expanded intake capacity marks the beginning of a “transformative era” for nursing education in Nigeria, positioning the country to better meet both domestic healthcare needs and global demand for skilled professionals.

