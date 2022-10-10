‘Japa-wave’: Don’t abandon your fatherland, ex-Gov Amosun begs Nigerian youths

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has expressed concern over the large emigration of young people from Nigeria to foreign lands, a situation that has been slanged ‘japa-wave’.

The lawmaker, who admitted that politicians had mismanaged the country, pleaded with Nigerian youths to exercise patience as “things will get better soon”

Amosun said he was afraid of the rate at which quality brains were leaving the country.

He made the plea in an exclusive interview with BBC Yoruba, published on Sunday.

The ‘japa-wave’ is accelerating brain drains in many sectors in the country as more Nigerians, tired of bad leadership and economic stagnation, leave the country on a daily basis.

It was reported that over 13,000 Nigeria-trained doctors migrated to the UK alone in 2022. Similar massive migrations have been observed in the banking and academic sectors too.

“Doctors, Accountants, Lawyers, almost all of them have gone. In fact, at this point, I am afraid for Nigeria,” Amosun lamented.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, he continued: “It is even surprising that these countries do not even hesitate to give them visas. Maybe they are trying to punish us.

“I just want to plead with our youths to exercise more patience. Things will soon change for good. I believe strongly so.”

Amosun admitted that politicians were primarily to blame for Nigeria’s development woes. However, he argued that non-politicians like civil servants were also culpable.

Also, he pleaded with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to work. He said he supports the agitation of the striking academic union, but hoped that they would return to work for the sake of the country and the students.

“ASUU should not let everything scatter,” he pleaded.

