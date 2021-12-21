International
Japan hangs three convicts in first executions since 2019
Authorities in Japan have carried out its first executions since 2019 under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after three death row inmates were hanged on Tuesday.
One of those who were executed was 65-year-old Yasutaka Fujishiro, who murdered seven people including his aunt and neighbors in 2004, according to Japan’s Justice Ministry.
The other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa, 54, and Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, killed two employees in Pachinko (game) parlors in 2003, the Justice Ministry confirmed.
READ ALSO: Dozens feared dead as fire razes building in Japan
“These are extremely brutal cases, taking precious lives for selfish reasons.
“I think these are terrible incidents not only for victims who lost their lives but also for bereaved families,” Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said at a news conference, while announcing the executions of the convicts.
All executions in Japan are carried out by hanging and prisoners often learn of their execution just hours before it’s due to take place, while their families are usually notified about the execution only after it is over, according to rights group Amnesty International.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....