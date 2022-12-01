Japan, Spain advance to World Cup knockouts as Germany crash out

Japan defeated Spain 2-1 on Thursday night to end the group stage as winners in the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Both teams however advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament as Spain take the second spot.

Spain had opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Alvaro Morata before Japan pulled off a remarkable comeback with a second half double.

Substitute Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka scored in the 48th and 51st minute respectively to give Japan the win, with Spain left relying on the result of Germany’s game with Costa Rica for them to progress.

Germany battled hard with Costa Rica and ended the game 4-2 but it was not enough to see them through to the round of 16.

Costa Rica, who also had the chance of progressing, were leading at some point, but Germany’s late rally ended up sending Luis Enrique’s side through as group E runners-up on goal difference.

