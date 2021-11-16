International
Japanese princess who denounced royalty for love moves to New York with newlywed ‘commoner’ husband
Former Japanese Princess Mako, who denounced her royalty for love, has finally moved to the United State with her newlywed ‘comoner’ husband, Kei Kumuro, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.
Princess Mako had caused a stir earlier this year when she denounced her royal blood as well as a $1.35m inheritance payment to get married to Kumuro.
The couple, who finally got married on October 26 in a subdued ceremony, departed from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Sunday morning.
According to a close friend of the couple, they will live in a rented apartment in New York where Komuro is employed as a clerk at a law firm.
After Mako had announced her engagement with Komuro four years ago, their union became plagued by years of controversy, public disapproval and tabloid frenzy over a money scandal involving Komuro’s mother.
In an effort to appease a disapproving public, Mako turned down a one-off million-dollar payout from the government, which she was entitled to as a departing royal.
At a press event after their marriage ceremony last month, the newlyweds apologized for any trouble caused by their marriage and expressed gratitude to those who supported them.
“To me, Kei is a very important, indispensable existence,” Mako said.
On his part, Kumuro said:
“Mako and I would like to build a warm, nice family. Happy times, unhappy times, we would like to be together, and we will be indispensable to each other.”
