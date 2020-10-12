Japaul, Arbico, Beta Glass, Academy Press top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

The Nigerian bourse gains on Monday and Tuesday last week but recorded losses Wednesday through Friday, with the development and other fundamental factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul features our list week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N6.53 and a PE Ratio of 0.03.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico features on our by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.03 per share. Its EPS is N4.33 while its PE ratio is 0.24.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass makes our list on account of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N55.40 per share. Its EPS is N9.15 while its PE ratio is 6.05.

ACADEMY PRESS PLC

Academy Press makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.27 per share.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N0.14 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 1.91.

AFROMEDIA PLC

Afromedia appears our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share.

Its EPS is N0.08 while its PE ratio is 2.60.

CHAMS PLC

Chams features on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20 per share.

Its EPS is N0.01 while its PE ratio is 31.69.

COURTEVILLE PLC

Courteville makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20. Its EPS is N0.02, while its PE ratio is 8.07.

THE INITIATES PLC

The Initiates appears on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.57 per share, has an EPS of N0.05 and a PE Ratio of 11.40.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE

Sovereign Trust features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.06 and a PE Ratio of 3.41.

ETERNA PLC

Eterna makes our list for emerging the biggest gainer for last week. It opened at N2.74 and closed at N3.63, appreciating by 32.48%.

UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PLC

UACN Property features on our list on the basis of being the biggest loser for last week. Opening at N0.92, the stock closed at N0.81, shedding 11.96%

