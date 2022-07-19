Japaul Gold, Caverton on losers’ list, as Nigerian stock market value slumps

The capital market nosedived by -0.02% on Tuesday, as longterm growth sentiment remain scarce on the exchange floor.

Following the dip, N5.96 billion was wiped from the market capitalisation which fell to N28.20 trillion from N28.21 trillion.

It mirrored the All-Share Index that dropped 11.06 basis points from Monday’s 52,319.94 ASI, to close at 52,308.88.

Over 205.64 million shares were traded in 4,127 deals, worth N2.78 billion, on Tuesday.

This was against the 116.28 million shares exchanged in 4,525 deals, valued at N3.46 billion.

RT Briscoe led the gainers with 10 percent to rise from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline gained N0.55kobo to move from N6.10kobo to N6.65kobo per share.

Cornerstone share value was up by 6.45 percent to end trading with N0.66kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Read also:Airtel Nigeria stock hit 52-week high on back of N142.05bn loss

Courtville gained 6.38 percent to close at N0.57kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share appreciated by 6.06 percent to rise from N0.35kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Multiverse topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.17kobo to drop from N1.79kobo to N1.62kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price dropped by 7.41 percent to end trading at N0.25kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Academy lost N0.14kobo to end trading with N1.86kobo from N2 per share.

Caverton lost 6.57 percent to drop from N1.37kobo to N1.28kobo per share.

UPDC share dropped from N1.24kobo to N1.19kobo per share after losing 4.03 percent during trading.

UBA led the day’s trading with 74.27 million shares valued at N556.83 million.

Access Corporation followed with 16.09 million shares valued at N146.44 million

AIICO traded 14.09 million shares worth N8.89 million.

FBN Holdings sold 12.81 million shares worth N140.49 million, while GTCO traded 8.88 million valued at N190.49 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now