Japaul, Mutual Benefits, Arbico, Courteville top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist | Ripples Nigeria

In the week that just went by, the Nigerian bourse posted gains Monday through Friday, with the corporate actions of the week and some technical factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist for this week.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

JAPAUL OIL AND MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul makes our list this week for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently trades at N0.20, has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N6.53 and a Price to Earnings (PE) ratio of 0.03.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

Mutual Benefits appears on our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20. It’s EPS is N0.30 while is PE ratio is 0.67.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico features our list on account of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N1.03. Its EPS is N4.33 while its PE ratio is 0.24.

COURTEVILLE PLC

Courteville makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20. Its EPS is N0.02, while its PE ratio is 8.07.

CHAMS PLC

Chams makes our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently trades at N0.20, has an EPS of N0.01 and a PE ratio of 31.69.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

Nigerian Breweries appears on our list this week for being the best performing stock last week. It opened at N42 and closed at N52.55, shedding 25.12%.

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

Aiico makes our list this week on the basis of emerging as the worst performing stock last week. Opening at N0.90, it closed at N0.70, gaining 20%.

