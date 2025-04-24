Jay Z rape accuser asks court to throw out singer’s case against her

A woman who previously accused New York rapper Jay-Z of rape has now asked the court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit that Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) filed against her.

The woman simply identified as La’Teasha “Tee” Macer had previously claimed that Jay-Z raped her in the 1990s and he is the father of her son.

Jay-Z has strongly denied the accusations against him by the woman and has filed a defamation lawsuit, claiming her statements are false and damaging to his reputation.

The accuser is now requesting that the court dismiss Jay-Z’s defamation action, claiming that the lawsuit is an attempt to silence her and that she has the right to voice her opinions.

READ ALSO: ALLEGED ASSAULT: Jay Z hits lawyer Tony Buzbee with lawsuit over extortion attempts

Her legal team can contend that Jay-Z is a public figure and must therefore establish defamation more strongly or that remarks about issues of public concern, such as claimed paternity or prior abuse, should be protected speech.

According to the most recent legal documents, Macer claims that Jay-Z ‘fails to identify a claim upon which relief can be granted’ in his Alabama case against her, in which he is also suing her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, People said after studying court documents.

She also informed the court that the 24-time Grammy winner is attempting to sue her for ‘privileged’ comments made directly to the court, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now