Jaypee, Lukay eliminated from Big Brother Titans

Two more Big Brother Titans housemates have been evicted from the reality show.

The duo of Jaypee (Nigerian) and Lukay (South African) were sent packing from the house in the contest’s live eviction show held on Sunday evening.

Their exit brought the number of contestants that had been evicted from the show to four following last weekend’s elimination of Theo Traw and Sandra.

24 housemates – 12 each from Nigeria and South Africa are taking part in the inaugural edition of the Big Brother Titans.

Following the eviction of the four contestants, 20 housemates are still left in the House to vie for the grand prize of $100,000 at the end of the show on March 28.

