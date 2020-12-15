JCI calls for nominations for Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award

Junior Chamber International, Nigeria has called on Nigerians to nominate prospective young Nigerians that are advancing the cause of human and global development for its 2021 ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award, that is also known as JCI Nigeria TOYP.

The nomination process for the TOYP commences from December 15th, 2020 via the organisation’s web portal and will last for forty-five days.

TOYP Chairperson, Oluwakemi Irinoye in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said the criteria for application enables nominees who are young Nigerians that have attained national prominence before the age of 40, and not JCI members alone.

“The process requires procedure that allows for the nomination of any young Nigerian, who resides in or out of Nigeria and is between the ages of 18 and 40”, she explained

Irionye further urged the general public to nominate any outstanding young person with distinguished records in categories that include business, economic, entrepreneurial accomplishment, political, legal and/or governmental affairs, academic leadership and/or accomplishment, and cultural achievement.

Other category she mentioned are moral, environmental leadership, contribution to children, world peace, human rights, voluntary leadership, science, technological development, personal improvement or accomplishment in medical innovation.

Winners will be further nominated for the World JCI TOYP where they get to be honoured worldwide if they are eventually selected, the statement stated.

Previous recipient that have won the awards on the global stage are Ray Ekpu (1988), Dr. Modupe Osho (1996), Dr. Ola Orekunrin (2013), Imrana Alhaji Buba (2017), Adepeju Opeyemi Jaiyeoba (2017), Jacinta Uramah (2018) and Samson Itodo in 2019.

Other winners of the award include individuals like, Rt. (Hon.) Rotimi Amechi, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Shina Peters, Daddy Showkey, Richard Mofe Damijo, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, Gbenga Sesan, Kanu Nwankwo, Kafayat Shafau, Linda Ikeji and Japheth Omojuwa.

