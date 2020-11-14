Jealous lover kills pastor, church member over girlfriend

A middle-aged man, Etifa Ibukilubu, has been arrested in the Igbogene community in Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa State after he set fire to a building, killing a pastor, Apostle Chimaobi Henry Ofor, and a female church member because he suspected his ex-girlfriend identified as Elvina Japhet, was in the building with the pastor.

Daily Trust reports that Apostle Ofor, the founder of ‘His Paraclete House of Prayer Church’, had organized a prayer series tagged ‘Embers to Remember’ where all night prayers were convened on the last night of every ‘ember month’ to usher the members into the new month.

It was gathered that after the prayers on October 31, Apostle Ofor and other members who could not go home in the early hours of November 1, were resting in the three-bedroom apartment when Ibukilubu discovered that his ex-girlfriend who was among the worshippers, could be sleeping there also.

A community source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Ibukilubu who thought his ex-girlfriend and the Apostle were having an affair, went to the house with a keg of fuel, broke the window of the room the pastor was sleeping and set him and the female church member ablaze.

‘Six other members of the church, including Etifa’s girlfriend, Elvina, managed to escape death because they were all sleeping in the sitting room where the church service held,” the source said.

According to neighbours, Elvina had ended her relationship with Ibukilubu after she decided to give her life to Christ, but the jealous lover could not come to terms with the fact that it was over, as he often vowed to deal with the lady for having the guts to dump him.

One of the church members, who also spoke on the sad incident, said the man of God was well loved and respected in the community.

“Apostle Chimaobi came here as a corps member in year 2000, and we became close to each other in our school here. He was friendly; he taught many of us and people really liked him.

“So, after his youth service, he was still around in Bayelsa and was occupying a room in the same flat with us, while his family stays in Ibadan. Few months ago, he started the church and we all became pioneer members. He was doing well, preaching and winning souls for God, but the devil passed through that evil man to cut his life short.

“We had night prayers on Friday, October 31, till the early morning of Saturday, November 1. The prayers ended around 3am, so some members could not go home at that time of the night.

“All of a sudden, we heard a shout from Chimaobi’s room, and when we rushed there, there was fire all over the room. The female member died instantly. We rushed Chimaobi to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Even the Elvina that Ibukilubu killed people for has since stopped any form of relationship with him, but he refused to let go. Must he kill somebody for a woman to accept him for a relationship?

“The police have taken over the matter. Ibukilubu and Elvina have been arrested and they are currently in the police detention. I feel for the family of the deceased pastor, but God will certainly help them.”

