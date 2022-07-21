Jealous wife sets husband ablaze over alleged infidelity in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has declared one Ifeoluwa Bamidele, wanted for allegedly setting her husband ablaze over allegations of infidelity.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, saying the incident happened in a residential area known as Koka Town area of Oshogbo, the state capital.

Opalola gave the name of the victim as Bolu Bamidele who only came home from his base in Egypt to celebrate the Eid el-Kabir, only for the jealous wife to set him on fire after she saw some text messages on his phone which made her believe he was cheating on her.

“We got a report around 11.30pm on Sunday that one Bolu Bamidele was set ablaze by his wife, Ifeoluwa. The victim was rushed to the Osogbo Central Hospital, but was later referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State. We have launched a manhunt for the fleeing wife,” Opalola said.

The police spokeswoman further said investigations reveal that the fleeing suspect had a quarrel with the deceased husband earlier in the day which was settled by neighbours and family members but late in the evening, she reportedly locked her husband up and set the house on fire.

“From what was gathered from family members, the victim, Bolu, was living in Cairo, Egypt, and returned home just before the last Eid Kabir celebration. They reportedly got engaged less than three months back.

“Before the wife carried out the arson, her sister said to be living with the family was not in the house. She was outside looking for those that could settle their quarrel.

“The woman doused the husband, who was already drunk and weak and the entire house with petrol and set it on fire. The victim died around 4pm on Tuesday at UCH, Ibadan. After committing the act, the woman ran away but we have mounted a manhunt for her.

“She was probably suspecting her husband was having an affair after seeing notification of a transfer made to someone on his phone.”

