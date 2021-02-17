Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon Musk to reclaim world’s richest man title

American billionaire and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has displaced his rival Elon Musk to reclaim the title of world’s richest man.

The Amazon chief moved up the rank on Tuesday following a slip in Tesla shares, which dropped by 2.4%, going on to erase $4.6 billion from Elon Musk’s fortune.

By implication, Jeff Bezos, today, has $955 million more than Mr Musk, sustaining him as the richest man in the world.

According to reoorts, the American founder has a net worth of $191.2 billion after Amazon shares climbed 53% in the past 12 months.

The Amazon founder first became the world’s richest man in 2017 after displacing Bill Gates.

Tech Trivia:

Which of these is the first web-based e-mail service?

A. Hotmail

B. Yahoo Mail

C. GMail

D. Rediff Mail

Answer: See end of post.

2. Kenyan LipaLater looks to expand after new raiser

Kenyan startup LipaLater has made public its plans to expand its footprints into Nigeria and Uganda.

The development comes after securing a new investment to scale its venture, a tech-driven consumer credit platform.

Towards the end of last year, the startup launched its offering in Rwanda, leveraging data to provide credit solutions to users.

Speaking on its model, chief executive officer (CEO), Eric Muli, noted that the five years old startup seek to promote affordable living in Africa.

He said: “In simpler words, we seek to promote affordable living across Africa by offering convenient and flexible payment options to our consumers.”

3. Cape Town tech Aurora launches to promote sustainability

Local tech startup, Aurora Sustainability, has launched to foster sustainability among individuals and organisatons around the globe.

The startup will be doing this with its innovative platform that calculates an individual’s carbon footprint via its sustainability quiz.

The green-thinking tech startup has helped the average individual lower its carbon footprint by 28kg of Carbon Dioxide in merely one week.

Today, the 2 year old startup has gained 35 000 users across the US, UK, Norway, and South Africa as it works towards establishing its authority in the sustainability space.

Danielle Laity, founder of Aurora Sustainability explains that the tech startup aims to tackle the problem of lack of education amongst individuals on how to decrease their impact on the environment.

Tech Trivia Answer: Hotmail

Hotmail service was founded by Sabeer Bhatia and Jack Smith in 1996, and was acquired a year later (1997) by Microsoft for an estimated $400 million. Upon acquisition by Bill Gates, it was further developed into a personal information manager web app from Microsoft consisting of webmail, contacts, tasks, and calendaring services under a new name: OUTLOOK.

Before the name change, however, it was first relaunched as MSN Hotmail, and later rebranded to Windows Live Hotmail which was featured as part of the Windows Live suite of products. Microsoft phased out Hotmail in October 2011, relaunching the service as Outlook.com in 2012.

