Jeff Bezos loses N492.9bn hours before space expedition

Blue Origin founder, Jeff Bezos, lost a whopping N492.93 billion ($1.2 billion) from his wealth on Monday, just 24 hours before he began his space expedition.

Several campaigners have kicked against Bezos’ return to the planet from the space trip.

The loss was caused by a slump in the market valuation of his e-commerce firm, Amazon.

Amazon’s stock value had depreciated by 0.67 percent after trading hours on the New York Stock Exchange a day before he left earth for space.

The crash in Amazon’s stock value impacted the billionaire’s wealth which dropped by 0.60 percent following the $1.2 billion loss in revenue.

Bezos’ net worth stood at $203.7 billion as of Monday.

Amazon’s share price had slipped by $24.04 to close at $3,549.59 from $3,573.63 reported last Friday.

After Bezos was successfully lifted up to space by New Shepherd, the spacecraft owned by Blue Origin, the billionaire’s net worth increased by 0.35 percent after Tuesday’s trading.

Consequently, his net worth increased to $204.5 billion from the $203.7 billion reported on Monday.

