News
Jeff Bezos loses second richest spot, as Elon Musk’s wealth drops $3.3 billion
Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, has been overtaken by Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, on the world’s richest list, while Tesla boss, Elon Musk, retained his spot.
Arnault took the second spot on the billionaire index, as his networth is now valued at $155.1 billion, according to figures obtained from Forbes’ billionaire data on Monday.
Bezos is ranked third on the richest person list, with his wealth projected at $146.7 billion. In the last three months, the Amazon businessman had been ahead of Arnault until recently.
While both billionaires have replaced each other on the index, their networth dropped during trading today, with Bezos losing 2.25% of his networth, which represents a loss of $3.4 billion.
Arnault lost $3.1 billion as at the time of filing this report. This means his wealth depreciated by -1.96% during trading, as the capital market resumes activities for this week.
Meanwhile, despite Musk holding on to the richest man spot, his networth dwindled by 1.34%, as the billionaire lost $3.3 billion from his fortune estimated currently at $242.7 billion.
Join the conversation
