Jega blames Northern leaders for high unemployment, poverty in region

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has blamed poor leadership as the cause of the high poverty, unemployment, and insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

Jega, who made the declaration on Monday at the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency and the Nigeria Customs Service (CNG) in Katsina State, tasked Northern leaders to provide the region with good and selfless leadership.

He noted that it is disturbing that “terrible statistics” on poverty, unemployment and insecurity always emanate from the North.

READ ALSO: Jega says e-transmission of results will eliminate electoral fraud

He pointed out that apart from poor leadership, selfishness, lack of vision and ideas on the part of the leaders contribute to the bad situation.

The ex-INEC boss said: “Whether it is poverty, unemployment, insecurity, infant mortality, out-of-school children, poor girl-child education, or even early marriage challenges…everything you can think of, the terrible statistics always come from the northern part of this country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now