Politics
Jega blames Northern leaders for high unemployment, poverty in region
The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has blamed poor leadership as the cause of the high poverty, unemployment, and insecurity in Northern Nigeria.
Jega, who made the declaration on Monday at the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency and the Nigeria Customs Service (CNG) in Katsina State, tasked Northern leaders to provide the region with good and selfless leadership.
He noted that it is disturbing that “terrible statistics” on poverty, unemployment and insecurity always emanate from the North.
READ ALSO: Jega says e-transmission of results will eliminate electoral fraud
He pointed out that apart from poor leadership, selfishness, lack of vision and ideas on the part of the leaders contribute to the bad situation.
The ex-INEC boss said: “Whether it is poverty, unemployment, insecurity, infant mortality, out-of-school children, poor girl-child education, or even early marriage challenges…everything you can think of, the terrible statistics always come from the northern part of this country.”
