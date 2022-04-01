Jega cautions Nigerians against voting for ‘unqualified’ politicians in 2023

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, on Friday cautioned Nigerians against supporting unqualified candidates in the 2023 general elections.

He made the call at the 2022 pre-Ramadan lecture held at the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA).

The former INEC chief canvassed for genuinely qualified candidates who are ready to serve the country instead of “political thieves” who scurry for presidency and other political positions.

He said Nigeria was in dire need of new orientation in terms on the choice of leaders, stressing that political positions should not be occupied by looters of public treasury.

READ ALSO: Jega says poor leadership recruitment responsible for societal ills

Jega blamed the current problems in the country on bad and incompetent leadership.

He said: “We must develop an overwhelming consensus that political leadership cannot remain the only job for which no qualification appears necessary except to have a lot of money which is, usually, stolen money.

“It is for this reason that we must find a way to bring relevant criteria to bear on the selection of leadership in our dear country. We have got to find a way of making character, competence, and capacity to determine who leads us.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now