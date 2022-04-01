News
Jega cautions Nigerians against voting for ‘unqualified’ politicians in 2023
Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, on Friday cautioned Nigerians against supporting unqualified candidates in the 2023 general elections.
He made the call at the 2022 pre-Ramadan lecture held at the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA).
The former INEC chief canvassed for genuinely qualified candidates who are ready to serve the country instead of “political thieves” who scurry for presidency and other political positions.
He said Nigeria was in dire need of new orientation in terms on the choice of leaders, stressing that political positions should not be occupied by looters of public treasury.
READ ALSO: Jega says poor leadership recruitment responsible for societal ills
Jega blamed the current problems in the country on bad and incompetent leadership.
He said: “We must develop an overwhelming consensus that political leadership cannot remain the only job for which no qualification appears necessary except to have a lot of money which is, usually, stolen money.
“It is for this reason that we must find a way to bring relevant criteria to bear on the selection of leadership in our dear country. We have got to find a way of making character, competence, and capacity to determine who leads us.”
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...