Jega says poor leadership recruitment responsible for societal ills

Considering the appalling situation of the economy, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Attahiru Jega, has decried the lack of fair leadership being responsible for the state of affairs.

Jega made this call on Sunday via a lecture delivered at the University of Lagos, at the behest of the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni Association.

The lecture was titled, “Leadership Recruitment: The Missing Anchor in our National Development.”

According to Jega, “the issue of undermining, rather than, strengthening our governance, democratic central to our current national predicament; and getting it right is key to the resolution of our poor governance and development processes.

“We evidently have been recruiting and appointing/electing undermining, rather than, strengthening our governance, democratic inappropriate leaders, quite often, round pegs in square holes, and undermining, rather than, strengthening our governance, democratic and development processes.”

In order to redress this menace, the former INEC Chairman urged the citizenry to wrestle the initiative via the entrenchment of just leadership capable of ensuring rapid development across the country.

“Every citizen has a role to play to bring about responsible and need to engage positively with the current political and electoral processes, contribute to improving the leadership recruitment responsive leadership and good democratic governance.

“Politics is not inherently bad; when we allow bad people to populate community leaders and civil society organizations, it become bad, very bad!! Therefore, religious leaders need to engage positively with the current political and electoral

processes, contribute to improving the leadership recruitment process and help nurture a better future for our country in terms of democratic governance and socio-economic development”, he stated.

