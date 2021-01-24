Jega’s comment confirmed our position on Buhari’s govt – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday the assertion of a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has confirmed its position on the government in the last five-and-half years.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the ex-INEC chief on the performance of the Buhari’s administration since it assumed office in 2015.

Jega had in a chat with a national daily scored the Federal Government low on economy, security and other areas.

He said President Buhari has disappointed many Nigerians.

The ex-INEC chief, however, believed that the president still has the time to correct his mistakes before he leaves office in 2023.

Jega said: “He (Buhari) has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. Frankly, his government has been very disappointing.

“Governance has been very poor at the federal level and in many of the states. That is why we are seeing challenges everywhere; whether it is insurgency, banditry, armed robbery or other things.”

In his reaction, Ologbondiyan said Jega has repeated what the PDP and the majority of Nigerians have been saying since Buhari assumed office in 2015.

He said: “It is good that someone like Prof. Jega is now talking. He has merely stated what this party and the majority of Nigerians home and in the Diaspora have been saying. This President has nothing to offer this nation.

“No one is surprised anymore that almost six years in office, President Buhari has failed to deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians first in 2015 and again in 2019.”

