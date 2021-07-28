Jegede congratulates Akeredolu on Supreme Court victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Wednesday upheld the governor’s victory in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

However, Akeredolu narrowly escaped sack as three out of seven members of the apex court’s panel nullified his candidacy in the election.

Jegede, who reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling in a statement issued in Akure, thanked the PDP national leadership and the party’s governors for their support throughout the governorship race.

He said the ruling has not reduced his respect for the judiciary.

He said: “Now that we have explored the grievance procedure permitted by the constitution and the law, it is time to give glory to God.

“With this outcome, our respect and reverence for the judiciary and our justices of the Supreme Court has not diminished.”

The PDP candidate stressed that the decision to approach the apex court was for service and the collective interest of the majority of the people of the state.

Jegede added: “The outcome of today’s judgment should not deter good and well-meaning individuals from aspiring for leadership in our state and in our country. For all our people who have stood strong, we salute you.

“We thank the national and state leadership and the generality of the members of PDP for providing us with great support. For our governors who provided the required leadership and kept faith with our aspiration, gratitude, history will judge you right.”

