Jemima Osunde pleads ‘blood of Jesus’ on Tems as rapper Future lauds her on social media

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has urged God to protect Nigerian singer Tems with the ‘blood of Jesus’ after she was lauded on the microblogging site, Twitter by American recording artiste, Future.

Specifically, Future a self-acclaimed ‘king of misogyny’ who recently worked with the talented musician Tems on the track, ‘Wait For U’ also featuring rapper Drake eulogized the work of the Nigerian in the single off his album, I Never Like You.

Speaking about Tems, Future stated:

“Soon as I heard the @temsbaby sample over @atljacobbeatz Instantly connected to my soul”

He continued:

“Even tho wait for u is a sample and not an original recording I still put Featuring @temsbaby if u wasn’t familiar with her work. Thank u Tems”

The tweets quickly went viral and numerous Nigerians applauded Future for acknowledging Tems’ musical prowess.

However, actress Jemima hinted that the American recording artiste could have other intentions aside from his encomium.

She wrote on her Twitter platform, ‘Lmao, Yess! And I cover her with the blood of Jesus’.

She also referred to Future as ‘Akoba adaba’ which means ‘troubles and tribulations’ in Yoruba language.

Lmao! Yesss and I cover her with the blood of Jesus 🙏🏾❤️💡 https://t.co/qDEqOjBvml — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) May 12, 2022

Future, a baby daddy of six children from six different women, including American singer Ciara is renowned for promoting promiscuity and misogynism through his music.

Equally, the single ‘Wait for U’ debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 – Future’s second, Drake’s tenth, and Tems’ first.

