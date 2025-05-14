Jennifer Lopez in stitches after suffering nasty face injury on stage

American musician and actress Jennifer Lopez is in stitches after suffering a nasty face injury on stage while preparing for her performance at the American Music Awards.

She revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram page that she received facial stitches after sustaining an injury during rehearsals for the awards ceremony.

Jennifer wrote, “So this happened…” over the first photo, which was a selfie of the celebrity grinning at the camera as she applied an ice pack to the bridge of her nose.

The singer then posted another car selfie on her Instagram Story, this time displaying the obvious cut on her nose, with the caption, “(During @amas rehearsals).”

The incident comes days after she revealed how she discussed her breakup from Ben Affleck with her twins, Emme and Max, who she had in a previous relationship with Marc Anthony.

Recall that the couple who both obtained a marriage license in Clark County, NV, in July 2022, parted ways after moves to reconcile their mounting differences hit a brick wall.

Lopez filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20, 2024, as per court records. The pair did not have a prenuptial agreement, according to a source close to the actress.

In her filing, Lopez stated April 26, 2024, as the date of separation in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Being self-represented, she filed for divorce on her own without the assistance of a lawyer.

While opening up about how she broke the news to her twin sons, Lopez said that she promised them that she was going to come out of the situation stronger and better.

She told El País, “I had a really tough year. Unexpected things happened. And so, I read a lot of books. I did a lot of self-introspection.

“I did meditation. I prayed a lot. I wanted to improve my relationship with God. I wanted to kind of really solidify the family unit that is me and my two children, my twins.”

Lopez continued, “I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better’. I promised them that, and I did it.

